Left Menu

Gujarat: Paramilitary jawan deployed on poll duty shoots dead 2 colleagues after brawl

Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead and two sustained gun injuries after their colleague open fire, following a brawl, at them near Gujarat's Porbandar, where they were deployed for poll duty ahead of next month's Assembly polls.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 08:03 IST
Gujarat: Paramilitary jawan deployed on poll duty shoots dead 2 colleagues after brawl
Two IRB personnel on poll duty shot dead in internal firing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead and two sustained gun injuries after their colleague opened fire at them following a brawl, near Gujarat's Porbandar, where they were deployed for poll duty ahead of state Assembly election. The injured were shifted to Porbandar civil hospital. They all belong to Manipur.

The firing between Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel occurred at a cyclone relief centre at Tukda Gosa, where they were lodged. "One jawan died on the spot while the other injured were brought to Porbandar Bhavsinghji Hospital for treatment," officials said.

"An incident of firing was reported around 7 pm today people wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital. After giving primary treatment to the injured they were referred to Jamnagar medical college for further treatment. The situation is under control, and forces have been deployed at the site," Ashok Sharma Probandar DM said. The reason behind the fight is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022