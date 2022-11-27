Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Ima Market in Imphal

During his visit to Imphal, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today visited Ima Market.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 10:41 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Ima Market in Imphal
Jaishankar visits Ima market in Imphal (Photo/aNI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday visited Ima Market in Imphal. Jaishankar is on a visit to Manipur from November 26-28. Earlier on Saturday, Dr S Jaishankar said the central government was working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast. Stressing the importance of improving connectivity in the Northeast as it would open up a gateway to the wider world, Jaishankar tweeted, "Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within the Northeast and to the wider world; and expand its access to global markets and workplace."

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Manipur's capital Imphal, attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening. He tweeted "Delighted to interact with the business community in Imphal today afternoon. Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention."

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur. He said, "Our upcoming Presidency of the G20 will showcase Northeast to the world, with attendant tourism benefits." The interactive programme attended by Jaishankar was hosted jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Notably, India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1. India will host over 200 meetings with the objective of securing global economic growth and prosperity.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

