Resolving people's problems priority of Uttar Pradesh govt, says CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said resolving peoples problems was the Uttar Pradesh governments priority and instructed officials to act swiftly to address their grievances.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said resolving people's problems was the Uttar Pradesh government's priority and instructed officials to act swiftly to address their grievances. During Monday's Janata Darshan here, Adityanath heard the grievances of nearly 600 people and assured them of all possible support. The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily, he said.

During the programme at Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath personally spoke to the complainants and forwarded their applications to the appropriate authorities.

He also instructed the authorities to properly address the issues and directed them to ensure that the complainants did not face any inconvenience. During the event, the chief minister inquired about the status of Ayushman Bharat application of a woman from Deoria who sought assistance for the treatment of her kidney ailment and instructed the official concerned to ensure that she received the card.

He also issued directions that the estimate for her treatment be completed and made available to the government. Funds for her treatment will be released once the estimate is received, he said. In addition to dialysis, the government will also provide help for a kidney transplant, if needed, Adityanath said.

