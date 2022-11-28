UK's National Grid says power demand reduction scheme not needed for Tuesday

Britain’s National Grid said on Monday it would not need to trigger a mechanism asking some homes to use less electricity on Tuesday, after earlier publishing a notice saying it may have had to use the scheme for the first time.

Under the so-called demand flexibility service (DFS), homes that have signed up with their suppliers would be paid, usually via money off their bills, for turning off appliances such as ovens and dishwashers during a specific period when electricity demand is high. National Grid warned last month that homes could face three-hour rolling power cuts this winter if the country is unable to secure enough gas and electricity imports. It launched the DFS as part of its tool box to help prevent cuts.

