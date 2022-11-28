Call of duty: CRPF dog saves lives after sniffing out IED in Jharkhand

Mallet, a specially trained sniffer dog in the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saved many lives on Monday after he detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Maoists in a forested area of Jobhi Khutwar in Jharkhand. A senior CRPF officer informed that on receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of an explosive device in Jobhi Khutwar, a search operation was launched.

Mallet, who is a part of K9 units of CRPF, assists its patrolling teams. The K9 unit stands out for its ability to detect an ambush or explosives. The dogs have been specially trained for operation in Naxal-infested areas and often prove to be useful for personnel operating in these areas. In a statement, the CRPF informed that based on intelligence input, 22 Battalion of the CRPF and state police on Monday launched a joint search operation in a forested area of Jobhi Khutwar axis, within Ango police station limits in Hazaribagh district.

According to the statement, as the troops accompanied by the sniffer dog (Mallet) were scouring the area, the specially trained K9 indicated the presence of explosives. Following Mallet's lead, which pointed towards thick bushes near a beaten track, the troops recovered IED planted in a steel container weighing about 20 Kg. The area was cordoned off and the bomb detection and disposal squad diffused the explosive on site following standard safety and security protocols. Operational units of the CRPF deployed in Naxal strongholds are assisted by Belgian Shepard Malinois (BSM) or German Shepherds.

The CRPF officer added that the force is in the process of adding more dogs to the K9 unit as more and more battalions are deployed in Naxal-affected areas and Jammu and Kashmir. After training, the canines will be deployed in all operational areas.

"The sniffing power of our dogs is the biggest advantage for the teams deployed in Naxal-affected areas. Every battalion in Naxal areas has 14 dogs and every time a team goes out on patrol, the dogs move ahead to detect an ambush, explosives or landmines," he said. Mallet is from the Belgian Shepard Malinois (BSM) breed, which is highly recommended for operations in areas affected by Leftwing Extremisng (LWE) and the tough terrains of J&K.

"BSM is the best police dog in the world. It is a tried and tested breed," the CRPF officer said. The CRPF presently has abiut 1,000 dogs in its K9 unit. (ANI)

