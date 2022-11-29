Left Menu

QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips sign LNG supply deal for Germany

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:45 IST
QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips sign LNG supply deal for Germany
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips on Tuesday signed an agreement to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany for at least 15 years starting 2026, QatarEnergy's CEO said.

The deal will provide Germany with 2 million tonnes of LNG annually, arriving from Ras Laffan in Qatar to Germany's northern LNG terminal of Brunsbuettel.

"Germany represents the largest gas market in Europe ... and we are committed to support its energy security," Saad al-Kaabi said in a joint news conference with ConocoPhillips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022