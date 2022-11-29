QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips sign LNG supply deal for Germany

QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips on Tuesday signed an agreement to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany for at least 15 years starting 2026, QatarEnergy's CEO said.

The deal will provide Germany with 2 million tonnes of LNG annually, arriving from Ras Laffan in Qatar to Germany's northern LNG terminal of Brunsbuettel.

"Germany represents the largest gas market in Europe ... and we are committed to support its energy security," Saad al-Kaabi said in a joint news conference with ConocoPhillips.

