Left Menu

Govt to build helipad in every taluka: Maharashtra CM Shinde

The announcement was made by CM Shinde at the 81st meeting of the board of directors of Maharashtra Airport Development Company. CM Shinde during the meeting also discussed runway and airport expansion works ongoing at different places in the state.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:59 IST
Govt to build helipad in every taluka: Maharashtra CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that the state government will develop a helipad in every taluka and undertake runway expansion work in the state for medical assistance. The announcement was made by CM Shinde at the 81st meeting of the board of directors of Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

CM Shinde during the meeting also discussed runway and airport expansion works ongoing at different places in the state. He also directed officials to take up both expansion of runways and the airports simultaneously.

"Each taluka should have a helipad, and land should be allotted for the same on priority. It can be used in airlifting of patients with critical health problems, especially in distant areas," he said. There are 15 airports and 28 airstrips in Maharashtra, informed the company's managing director Deepak Kapoor.

CM Shinde also directed officials to conduct a review of the launch of seaplanes for tourism in Gosikhurd, Koyna, and Konkan areas to promote tourism. During the meeting, CM Shinde also held a discussion on airports in Amravati, Shirdi, Gondia, Ratnagiri, and Solapur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022