Scholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for energy security

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 00:07 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Qatar on Tuesday as a "building block" towards his country's energy security and a sign that Berlin had many different countries to tap for supplies.

Speaking alongside the head of the International Monetary Fund and other organisations, Scholz also said that Germany had not taken off the table an offer to supply Patriot air defence units to Poland, which Warsaw may send to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

