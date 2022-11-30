Odisha set to host big-ticket business conclave

Arrangements are in place for the five-day 'Make In Odisha Conclave' beginning Wednesday, which is likely to see participation of several corporate honchos, including L N Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anil Agarwal, officials said.

Representatives from partner countries like Japan, Norway and Germany will also be present at the state's flagship business summit, Industries Minister P K Deb told reporters here.

''We are expecting the presence of Vedanta Resources Ltd Chairman Anil Agarwal, Arcelor Mittal's Executive Chairman L N Mittal, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, CEO & MD of Tata Steel T V Narendran, among many others,'' he said.

The organisers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers, and schedule 38 events spanning all five days of the conclave, Deb said.

The summit will focus on sectors like metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, food processing, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), logistics and clean energy, an official said.

In the run-up to the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had led government delegations during roadshows in various cities across the country, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)