Women leaders need to be treated in respectful way: Telangana Governor on manner of YS Sharmila's arrest

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday expressed her anguish at the way YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila was arrested and said that whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders and women cadres need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way. On Tuesday, YS Sharmila Reddy was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside an SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

"Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed concern over the developments and the consequent arrest of YSRTP president and former chief minister late YS Rajashekhar Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. The Governor said that the visuals of towing away of her car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing.

"The Governor expressed anguish at the way Sharmila was arrested and expressed concern about her safety and health condition. The visuals of towing away of her car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing," as per the statement. "Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders and women cadres need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way," the statement added.

Later on Tuesday, YSR Telangana Party president was released on conditional bail after a day-long political drama in Telangana. As reported earlier, Sharmila was detained by the Hyderabad Police when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She was detained from Somajiguda and brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad. Before Sharmila was detained, Police towed away her car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers. YS Vijayamma, the mother of YSRTP Chief Sharmila staged a protest at Lotus pond in Hyderabad on not being allowed to meet her daughter.

Vijayamma hit out at the TRS-led state government and termed the detention and towing of Sharmila while she was sitting inside the car as 'inhuman behaviour'. "It's very unfortunate and distressing, the opposition questions the elected government on behalf of the people. When we questioned, they burned the buses, vandalised cars, and tore the flexes, which is not right. The authoritative power of the government is not permanent, god also doesn't support this act," Vijayamma told ANI, adding that the repercussions by the government when the opposition questions are inhuman.

Earlier on Monday, Sharmila was detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)