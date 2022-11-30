Left Menu

Close Yellen adviser Lipton to step down

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:32 IST
Close Yellen adviser Lipton to step down

David Lipton, one of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's closest advisers who has helped shape international economic policy, will step down on Wednesday, the department said.

The former International Monetary Fund official has served as international affairs counselor to Yellen for the past two years after he came out of retirement. "He will be irreplaceable for the department, but I feel incredibly fortunate to have had his counsel," Yellen said in statement.

"During that time, David has helped shape our international agenda across a wide set of challenges - from the recovery from the pandemic to our response to Russia's war against Ukraine." Lipton also helped secure a landmark agreement on a global minimim tax and advancing the G7 price cap on Russian oil, the treasure department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022