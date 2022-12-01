Left Menu

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work

Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused ire and fire on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "These are President Putin's new targets.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 00:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused ire and fire on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest. "His strategy has not, and will not, work."

