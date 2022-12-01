Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work
Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused ire and fire on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "These are President Putin's new targets.
"These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest. "His strategy has not, and will not, work."
