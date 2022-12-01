Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work

Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused ire and fire on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest. "His strategy has not, and will not, work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)