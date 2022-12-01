Left Menu

Ukrenergo grid operator receives 300 mln euro EBRD loan, 72 mln euro grant from Netherlands

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:25 IST
Ukrenergo grid operator receives 300 mln euro EBRD loan, 72 mln euro grant from Netherlands

Ukraine's Ukrenergo grid operator secured 300 million euros ($315 million) in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to restore power infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks and improve financial stability, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Ukrenergo said 150 million euros of the loan and a 72 million euros grant from the Nerherlands will be used for the purchase of equipment needed for the repairs of substations damaged or destroyed in Russian missile strikes.

The remaining 150 million euros of EBRD funds will be allocated for the "company's financial obligations in the electricity market in terms of non-payments that arose on the market due to the war," Ukrenergo said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 0.9522 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022