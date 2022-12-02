Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Dahariya, BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar gets into altercation inside Assembly today

The altercation occurred when Ajay Chandrakar and Brijmohan Agarwal were making statements in the assembly and Dahariya and other Congress MLAs passed remarks.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:46 IST
Chhattisgarh state assembly (Photo/ vidhansabha official website). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Urban Administration and Development Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Chandrakar got into an altercation over reservation inside the state assembly on Friday. The incident occurred when Chandrakar and former state Home Minister and BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal were making statements in the assembly.

Dahariya and his fellow Congress MLAs were passing remarks when the altercation broke out. The matter escalated and turned into a scuffle. Senior legislators present on the spot intervened and pacified both parties.

The Speaker adjourned the house proceedings for 10 minutes following the altercation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

