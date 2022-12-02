Left Menu

67-year-old Pune man found Zika virus positive

A case was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune. Entomological survey of the Zika virus across Pune city to mitigate future outbreaks.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:30 IST
67-year-old Pune man found Zika virus positive
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune, the health department said on Friday. The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6.

On November 16, he came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18. The patient is clinically stable and has no complications, added Health Department.

Maharashtra Health Department said, "A case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old man patient was found in Bavdhan Pune city, he is originally from Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, earlier on October 22 he had traveled to Surat. On November 30 NIV had confirmed that Zika virus infection in him. Currently, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications." An entomological survey of the Zika virus across Pune city is being done to mitigate future outbreaks.

A further investigation is been carried out. Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache. A mosquito-borne flavivirus had been reported to be associated with the increased incidence of microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global
4
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022