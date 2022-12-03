Kremlin 'will not accept' oil price cap - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:53 IST
Russia "will not accept" a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and its allies on Russian oil, state news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.
TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Moscow had prepared for the price cap and was analysing it.
"We will not accept this ceiling," it quoted him as saying. He added that the analysis would be carried out quickly and Russia would then say how it would respond.
