Left Menu

West Bengal planning green hydrogen plant in Durgapur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:44 IST
West Bengal planning green hydrogen plant in Durgapur
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is planning to set up a green hydrogen plant in Durgapur, with the central government identifying the state as a potential region for its production, Power Minister Aroop Biswas said.

Speaking at the ABP Group-organised INFOCOM 2022 on Saturday evening, Biswas said nearly Rs 11,900 crore of investment has been lined for the power sector under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

''Recently, the Union government has identified West Bengal as a potential state for green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing zone, and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) is planning to install a green hydrogen plant at Durgapur as a pilot project,'' he said.

The minister said the state government will ''immediately'' undertake major upgradation at the Kolaghat and Bandel thermal power stations.

''The pursuit towards energy transition has got a major fillip through the RDSS programme under which Rs 11,895 crore shall be invested for loss reduction, installation of smart meters and system modernisation to put forward the sector on the path of a sustained improvement trajectory,'' Biswas said.

He also said a 660-MW supercritical thermal power station is under construction at Sagardighi in the Murshidabad district.

''The state has further potential to add one 660 MW and two 800 MW thermal power units at Bakreshwar (Birbhum district) and Santaldih (Purulia district), respectively,'' the minister said.

Besides, the West Bengal Cabinet has approved a 500-MW floating solar plant at Bakreshwar dam, Biswas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022