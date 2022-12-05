China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia - RIA
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing will continue its energy cooperation with Russia on the basis of respect and mutual benefit, following the European Union's agreement to impose a price cap on Russia's oil exports, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
China has upped its purchases of Russia's Urals oil blends this year, which now trades at a steep discount to Brent, the global benchmark.
