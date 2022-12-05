Left Menu

Two killed in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine - senior official

Russian missiles crashed into buildings in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, destroying several houses and killing at least two people, a senior Ukrainian official said. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, gave no further details of the attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:31 IST
A city official said buildings had been hit in the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia and some Russian missiles had been shot down.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, gave no further details of the attacks. A city official said buildings had been hit in the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia and some Russian missiles had been shot down.

The governor of the Kyiv region said air defences were working in the region, and told residents to remain in shelters. An energy provider said power had been knocked out on the northern region of Sumy in the latest missile strikes.

