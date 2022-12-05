Left Menu

Mumbai: Man dies while jogging at Marine Drive, police begins probe

The 61-year-old man was declared dead after he was brought to the Saifee hospital on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 61-year-old man allegedly died of a heart attack while jogging at Mumbai's Marine Drive, police informed on Monday. This incident happened on Sunday morning. He was later taken to the Saifee Hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

As per the police, the preliminary cause of his death could be a heart attack. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem to GT hospital, and later handed over to the family.

The Marine Drive police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

