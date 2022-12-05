Ukraine says energy infrastructure hit in latest Russian attacks
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:16 IST
Ukraine's state-run Ukrenergo energy company said its infrastructure had been hit in Russian missile strikes on Monday, causing emergency power outages.
"Ukrenergo's dispatchers are working to maintain balance in the energy system," it said in a statement. It did not say which facilities had been struck.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement