Libya's GNU says it lifted force majeure for oil & gas exploration

Libya's Tripoli-based government, the Government of National Unity (GNU), said on Monday it had lifted the force majeure for oil and gas explorations and invited international oil companies that have contracts with the state-oil company (NOC) to resume their work in the country.

The government of Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah had signed a preliminary deal on energy exploration with Turkey in October, which Libya's eastern-based parliament, that backs an alternative administration, rejects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)