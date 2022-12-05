Left Menu

Aero India 2023: Officials Meet Karnataka CM, visit Air Force Station

The officials also met Air Cmde Manoj Kumar Yadav AoC, Air Force Station, Yelahanka and discussed issues related to Aero India 2023.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 23:03 IST
Aero India 2023: Officials Meet Karnataka CM, visit Air Force Station
Karnataka Chief Minister basavraj Bommai meeting with the officers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th edition of Aero India will be organised by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 17-23, 2023, informed a press release. "Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as a premier aerospace exhibition with 13 successful editions organized in Bengaluru since 1996," the release stated.

As per the release, the Ministry of Defence team led by Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP) and Cdr. Achal Malhotra VSM, CEO, of the Defence Exhibition Organization along with C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Vandita Sharma, IAS, Chief Secretary and Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary. They also met Air Cmde Manoj Kumar Yadav AoC, Air Force Station, Yelahanka and discussed issues related to Aero India 2023.

CM Bommai thanked the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Ministry of Defence for selecting Bengaluru as the venue for Aero India 2023 and assured of the complete support of the host State to make this edition the largest ever since its inception. The Ministry of Defence team took an on-site assessment at the Air Force Station Yelahanka and has fast-tracked all planning and execution of the mega event which will showcase India's resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in Aerospace and Defence.

HAL as a nodal organisation has constituted its teams and is ready to interact with the nodal teams of Govt. of Karnataka and Indian Air Force to ensure seamless execution of Aero India 2023 which has multiple stakeholders, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022