Left Menu

KCR to convene Telangana cabinet on Dec 10

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 23:08 IST
KCR to convene Telangana cabinet on Dec 10
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana cabinet would meet on December 10 to discuss paddy procurement in the state, and implementation of the flagship Dalit empowerment scheme 'Dalit Bandhu' among others.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is also likely to take up the issue of release of funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, an official release said on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Monday had a meeting with party MPs ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which begins on December 7.

The TRS MPs would like to take up the issues as they come, party sources said, adding that they would raise the matter depending on the Bills that are going to be tabled during the 16-17 working days.

Telangana and funds for its development would remain the agenda of the party MPs, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022