Assam model of urban poverty eradication gets Pan-India recognition

The Assam 'model' of urban poverty eradication is apparently getting Pan-India recognition, claimed the state government.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:18 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam 'model' of urban poverty eradication is apparently getting Pan-India recognition, claimed the state government. "The recent initiatives of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam, which aims to eradicate urban poverty and socio-economically empower the economically disadvantaged people in urban areas, have received high praise at the all-India level," an official statement issued here on Monday said.

A team of officials from the Government of Tamil Nadu recently visited Assam at the direction of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication.

The visiting team comprising the Joint Director, State Mission Managers, MIS analysts and young professionals of NULM, Tamil Nadu came to Assam to study the significant initiatives of the National Urban Livelihood Mission [NULM], Assam and also interacted with the officials of NULM, Assam as well as members of self-help groups. The group visited enterprises on weaving, pickles making, ethenic Assamese food, mushroom, etc run by women self-help groups in urban areas of Assam.

"The team visited the city livelihoods centre of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, where the products produced by the self-help groups are showcased and sold. Besides, the team members also visited the Shelter for Urban Homeless located at Geeta Nagar here," the officials said. "The delegation of Tamil Nadu Government officials expressed great satisfaction with the experience gained during the visit to Assam and hoped that this experience would be very helpful in the work of NULM, Tamil Nadu," it said.

Further, NULM, Assam officials informed that a team from the Mizoram government will also visit Assam soon to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication. "The State's success in creating sustainable livelihoods for the urban poor and e-commerce sector under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal has now become an example for other states in the country," the official release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

