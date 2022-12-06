Left Menu

Maha govt assures 'inclusive' development after border villages in Surgana threaten to merge with Gujarat

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:52 IST
Maha govt assures 'inclusive' development after border villages in Surgana threaten to merge with Gujarat
File photo. Image Credit: Facebook (@dadajibhuseofficial)
Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday assured agitators from Surgana taluka of Nashik district of an ''all-inclusive'' development of the border areas, days after they threatened to merge with Gujarat alleging the lack of facilities.

At least 55 villages and hamlets located in border areas in Surgana taluka recently demanded if their issues are not resolved they would merge with neighbouring Gujarat.

"Maharashtra has a legacy of social justice and development and the state is known for it across the country. ''A plan will be prepared with a preference for an all-inclusive development of tribal villages and 'padas (small settlements)' on the Gujarat border in Surgana taluka and a time-bound programme will be undertaken,'' Bhuse, the guardian minister of Nashik district, told agitators at a meeting.

