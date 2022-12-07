"This is not how people in high positions should behave", Kerala HC criticises Governor on removal of Senate members

Kerala High Court has lashed out at Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan in a petition challenging the removal of senate members of Kerala University saying that the Chancellor who is the Governor is behaving like child. The Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that "This is not how people in high positions should behave. Pleasure is personal. Pleasure cannot be withdrawn because one does not like the person. It is not good for those in high positions."

Court also questioned the stand of the Senate of Kerala University for not nominating persons for the post of Vice-Chancellor. "It is understood that you have no intention of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor. All ousted members of the Senate may be immediately reinstated if the nominee for the new Vice-Chancellor is appointed. But there is no response from the university. Only the court is concerned about the future of the students. Neither they think nor talk about it."

Removed 15 members of the Senate approached the High Court challenging the decision of the Governor (Chancellor) of removal. According to the petitioners, "The Chancellor is exercising powers under the Kerala University Act, 1974 and this Court has the ability to examine the reasonableness of the action of the Chancellor.

"While withdrawing the pleasure, if the action of the Governor is illegal, arbitrary or capricious, this Court can exercise judicial review on the powers exercised by the Chancellor under the Statute. No reasons have been stated by the Chancellor while exercising powers under proviso 4 to Section 18(3) of the Act and the petitioners were not heard," the petitioners stated. (ANI)

