IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh as cyclone intensifies over Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.

"The deep depression over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the December 7 over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 85.0°E, about 410 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), about 550 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), about 610 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 700 km southeast of Chennai," said the IMD bulletin. Earlier the IMD had predicted that the deep depression would intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday evening, but it is now expected to intensify as cyclonic storm by Thursday morning.

"It will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around early hours of December 10," tweeted IMD. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy today held a review meeting of the Puducherry Disaster Management Authority, in view of the heavy rainfall alert due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

