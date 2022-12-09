China, Saudi Arabia affirm importance of stable global oil markets

China and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the significance of stability in global oil markets and the Saudi role in that, a joint statement said on Friday, following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Gulf kingdom.

"The People's Republic of China welcomed the Kingdom's role as a supporter of the balance and stability in the world oil markets, and as reliable major exporter of crude oil to China," the statement said.

