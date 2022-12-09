H2MED hydrogen pipeline to France to cost 2.5 bln euros, Spanish PM Sanchez says
The H2MED hydrogen pipeline linking eastern Spain and southern France will cost about 2.5 billion euros, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.
He added the pipeline, which would start operating by the end of the decade, will strengthen the European Union's strategic autonomy in energy.
