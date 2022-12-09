Left Menu

Swedish prime minister urges energy restraint to prevent shortages

"As it gets cold, the risks are simply much, much greater and the situation worsens even more today, literally speaking, when Sweden's largest nuclear power reactor Oskarshamn 3 is shut down," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference. "Many Swedes have saved electricity for purely cost reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:14 IST
Swedish prime minister urges energy restraint to prevent shortages
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's prime minister on Friday urged people to use less electricity as cold weather drives up demand, although the grid operator Svenska Kraftnat said there were no imminent shortages despite temporary nuclear outages.

Across Europe, where temperatures are plunging, concern has mounted over whether energy supplies will be sufficient following the supply disruption caused by energy exporter Russia's war on Ukraine. "As it gets cold, the risks are simply much, much greater and the situation worsens even more today, literally speaking, when Sweden's largest nuclear power reactor Oskarshamn 3 is shut down," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

"Many Swedes have saved electricity for purely cost reasons. Now we want to ask the Swedish people to save electricity also to reduce the risk of power cuts," he said. Oskarshamn 3 has been switched off for maintenance until Dec. 18 and the Ringhals 3 reactor will operate at half capacity over the weekend.

Also last week, the Nordic country's utility Vattenfall delayed the restart of Ringhals 4, which is shut for repairs, to Feb. 23. Svenska Kraftnat said in a statement other power sources and imports can replace the lost production.

"We normally export a lot but we now see the benefits of being able to import via interconnectors linking us to other countries," Pontus de Mare, head of systems operations at Svenska Kraftnat, said. The assessment is that there is not a high risk of a power shortage in the near future, he said.

Sweden in August raised its risk assessment of shortages during the winter to "real" from "low". Energy Minister Ebba Busch told the news conference the likelihood of shortages would decrease substantially if consumers could use 2% less, or shift 2% of consumption to times outside the morning and evening peak hours.

"Every kilowatt hour counts," she said. In another setback to supply in the Nordic and Baltic region, neighbouring Finland on Friday again postponed the startup of a new nuclear reactor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022