Many people protested against COVID restrictions across the world but in India they followed the curbs: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that many people protested against COVID restrictions across the world, but in India they followed them enthusiastically.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The UP CM was addressing the plenary session of the National Health Ministers' Conclave on Universal Health Coverage Day 2022, in Varanasi along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"While people worldwide protested against restrictions imposed by governments, in India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, COVID guidelines and regulations were followed enthusiastically by 140 Cr people," CM Yogi said. Union Health Minister said that the session has enriched in strengthening the Health and Wellness Centres (HWC).

"These two days of Chintan and Manan at Varanasi have enriched us with vast knowledge to strengthen HWCs through policy reforms, to ensure that they function as strong hubs of last-mile delivery of healthcare services to the communities," Mandaviya said. He further said that Community Health Officers (CHOs) are pivotal for delivering primary health care services.

"The Community Health Officers (CHOs) are the pivotal link operating at the cutting edge and delivering primary health care services at the grassroots. They are the health army in the field. Their role is crucial in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals," he added. During the Conclave, states were awarded for significant HWC operationalisation achievement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

