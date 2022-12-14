G20 summit to provide good opportunity to further develop Delhi: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the G20 summit will provide a good opportunity to develop the national capital further and asserted that the guests will be welcomed with a ''festive mood''.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on next year on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

Sisodia attended a meeting chaired by Delhi LG V K Saxena to review and take stock of the preparations for the G20 summit.

''It is a big thing for India that we have got the opportunity to host the G20 summit. It is a bigger thing for Delhi,'' he told reporters.

Noting that the Delhi government has the responsibility of hosting the guests, he said that they want to host them properly.

''We have to ensure that the guests feel good and they get the best of facilities. There was a good discussion and all departments have already started working on it,'' he added.

Calling the G20 summit a good opportunity to showcase Delhi's rich cultural legacy and uniqueness, he said that it would also facilitate further development of Delhi and key markets, and parks will be beautified.

''One lakh guests are expected for the summit and Delhi will welcome them with a festive mood so that they take back a good impression of our country,'' he said.

Sisodia said that there are multiple departments working on the preparations for the summit like the NDMC, Delhi government's Horticulture Department, PWD, etc.

The country will host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

