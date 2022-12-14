Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon - TV

U.N. nuclear watchdog officials will visit Iran in the coming days, Tehran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, to try to end an impasse over traces of uranium found at Iranian undeclared sites.

"We hope the visit of the International Atomic Energy officials to Tehran in the coming days can help resolving issues with the agency," Eslami told state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

