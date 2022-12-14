Indian, Kazakh armies to hold two-week military exercise in Meghalaya

The armies of Indian and Kazakhstan will hold a two-week counter-terror exercise beginning Thursday at Umroi in Meghalaya with an aim to expand cooperation between the two sides.

The annual training exercise was instituted in 2016 as exercise 'Prabal Dostyk' which was renamed as exercise Kazind in 2018.

''The sixth Edition of Indo-Kazakhstan joint training exercise 'KAZIND-22' is scheduled to be conducted at Umroi from December 15 to 28,'' the Army said. It said Kazakh Army team comprising troops from its regional command will participate in the exercise. The Army said the aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other' best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking counter-terrorist operations in semi urban and jungle scenario.

''This joint exercise will enable the two armies to train, plan and execute a series of combined tactical drills for neutralising of likely threats that may be encountered in UN peace keeping operations,'' the Army said in a statement.

''The scope of this exercise involves a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the battalion level and company level field training exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations,'' it said.

The Army said exercise KAZIND will enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.

