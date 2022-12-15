Left Menu

Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch

"The aircraft was changed and departed with 181 passengers onboard at 2015 hrs," said Go First spokesperson.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:53 IST
Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Go First flight flying from Mumbai to Goa on Wednesday turned back due to technical glitches, informed a Go First Spokesperson. "Go First flight G8 371 from Mumbai to Goa did an air turnback due to technical reasons," said Go First Spokesperson.

The aircraft was changed as it landed in Mumbai and departed with 181 passengers. "The aircraft was changed and departed with 181 passengers onboard at 2015 hrs," said Go First spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers. "At Go First safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance. The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," added Go First spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022