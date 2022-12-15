Rajya Sabha witnesses repeated disruptions
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues including on alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.
The House witnessed two back-to-back adjournments of 15 minutes each.
Soon after laying of papers, opposition members sought clarifications on why their adjournment notices were not taken up and demanded discussions on various issues.
This led to uproar following which Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes first and then again for another 15 minutes when the House met.
While opposition members created uproar over not being allowed discussion on issues raised by them, BJP members were also on their feet raising the issue of the Bihar hooch tragedy.
Seven opposition members had given adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussing various issues of importance, which were not allowed by the chair.
As the deputy chairman urged members to allow the Zero Hour to function, members raised strong objections leading to disruption of the proceedings. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Indo-China conflict, besides other issues like the alleged misuse of probe agencies, interference of the government in appointment in higher judiciary, concerns of farmers and other issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Rule 267
- Harivansh
- House
ALSO READ
We buy oil from multiple sources but sensible to get best deal for Indian people: EAM Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on oil import from Russia.
India will host 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore after gap of two years, says Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
Kharge to continue as Leader of Oppn in Rajya Sabha for now
Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members ahead of Winter Session
Economic support to Sri Lanka not based on communal approach: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha