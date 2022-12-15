MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE
PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 200 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 9400 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 9200 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 1600 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 1250 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1850 T.P
