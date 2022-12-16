Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 4 arrested for allegedly cultivating Ganja plants in Coimbatore

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 06:40 IST
Tamil Nadu: 4 arrested for allegedly cultivating Ganja plants in Coimbatore
4 arrested for allegedly cultivating Ganja by coimbatore Police(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Coimbatore police on Thursday conducted a raid and arrested four tribal people for allegedly cultivating Ganja plants (Cannabis) on an agriculture field at Pasumani Tribal Settlement near Palamalai on the outskirts of Coimbatore. Officials said that during the raid around 300 plants were recovered and destroyed.

The accused have been identified by police as Chellan (60), Palanisany (60), Rajappan (33), Velusamy (26). The police weed out 300 ganja plants weighing about 15.3 kg.

Coimbatore District SP Badrinarayanan who visited the spot later "advised," the tribal people not to "indulge in Ganja cultivation" and "warned" them. Police have started further investigations.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

