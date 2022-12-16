U.S. Senate stopgap gov't funding bill secures enough votes to pass
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 07:15 IST
A U.S. Senate bill to fund the government for another week, giving lawmakers enough time to pass a full-year measure, secured enough votes to pass on Thursday.
Voting was continuing in the Senate. (Writing by Makini Brice)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- U.S. Senate
- Makini Brice
Advertisement