War of words break out between BJP, TMC over 'saffron' colour outfit

War of words has broken out between the BJP and TMC on Twitter over the "saffron" colour after Mamata Banerjee's party leader Riju Dutta shared a purported old video of Union Minister Smriti Irani wherein she is seen walking at 'Femina Miss India 1998' show with the saffron coloured clothes. TMC leader Riju Dutta shared the video of the Union Minister, who was then an actor, in response to a tweet by BJP leader Amit Malviya who lauded singer Arijit Singh for singing a song which mentioned "gerua" (saffron) in its lyrics at the Kolkata Film Festival. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present on the occasion.

https://twitter.com/DrRijuDutta_TMC/status/1603647094329221120?s=20&t=s1XD6OIRPKaoz6uGS_teEA "At the Kolkata Film Festival, Mamata Banerjee asked Arijit Singh to sing one of his favourites and he chose rNg de tuu mohe geruaa... It was an evening of realisations. From Mr Bachchan to Arijit, who reminded Mamata Banerjee, in her backyard, that the future of Bengal is saffron..." Malviya had tweeted.

https://twitter.com/amitmalviya/status/1603626281446346754?s=20&t=s1XD6OIRPKaoz6uGS_teEA In response to his tweet, Dutta shared Irani's old purported video and wrote "rNg de tuu mohe geruaa".

Reacting to Dutta's tweet, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee slammed Mamata for "appointing such misogynist men" as the party's spokesperson accusing him of having "no respect" for women. "Shame on Mamata Banerjee for appointing such misogynist men as TMC's national spokesperson. He has no respect for women and the choices they make in life. They resent successful women and their rise. Men like him are responsible for rising crime against women," she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/me_locket/status/1603666101476265985 Dutta lashed out at Chatterjee and accused her of having "partial blindness" over the ongoing row over the latest song of Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Pathan' in which actor Deepika Padukone is seen wearing saffron cloth.

"Oh! Plz have a Life Madam...First, Stop acting like Saffron is your Party's Paternal Property. Second, when other women like Deepika Padukone wears saffron the u lot have tremors but when Smriti Irani does, u lot have partial blindness. Hypocrites!!" Dutta retorted. 'Besharam Rang' was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest against Pathaan and Besharam Rang song and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. (ANI)

