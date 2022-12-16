Left Menu

Kurnool Police arrest 2 dacoits attempting to steal ATM

Andhra Pradesh police apprehended two dacoits, accused of attempting to steal an ATM, after a chase in Kurnool district.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:05 IST
Kurnool Police arrest 2 dacoits attempting to steal ATM
Kurnool Police after the arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh police apprehended two dacoits, accused of attempting to steal an ATM, after a chase in Kurnool district. The police made the arrests on Thursday, during a chase after a group of six dacoits, involved in stealing an ATM, attempted to flee.

According to the police, six Haryana-based thieves tried to steal the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Kurnool town last night. As Kurnool Taluka Police Station Sub Inspector reached the spot to catch the dacoits, they immediately dispersed in all directions. "Four among six thieves attempted to flee in a large truck on the Jammu-Kanyakumari Highway. Two out of four, onboard a truck, have been arrested, after an hours-long chase," police said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining dacoits.

"We are investigating on various doubts in connection to past crimes of ATM thefts. Special teams have been formed to catch the culprits. Soon we will crack the case," a police personnel Sankaraiah said. The police investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022