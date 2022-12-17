Left Menu

IAF's Combined Graduation Parade at Hyderabad Academy

The Commission ceremony remains forever etched in the minds of Air Force officers, as they earn their 'Stripes' in the presence of their parents.

Visual from the parade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IAF's Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) is underway in Hyderabad on Saturday to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force. The Combined Graduation Parade holds a special place in the heart of every Air Force officer. On the day, each officer takes pledge to safeguard the security, safety, sovereignty, and honour of the country.

The Commission ceremony remains forever etched in the minds of Air Force officers, as they earn their 'Stripes' in the presence of their parents. During the last year's CGP, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said India is continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China, adding that disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Ladakh but complete disengagement with Beijing has not taken place.

"We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it. The stand-off with China does continue, disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Ladakh but complete disengagement has not taken place. The Air Force will continue to maintain deployment. We are prepared to take on any challenge that we may face in that area," the IAF chief had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

