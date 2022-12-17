Left Menu

Fire at hospital in Mumbai suburb

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:09 IST
Visuals from the hospital at Ghatkopar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

