Fire at hospital in Mumbai suburb
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were at the spot.
ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:09 IST
Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon.
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
