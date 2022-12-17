Left Menu

Russia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on Friday

Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday. Ukraine's plants producing weapons, military equipment and ammunition had been disabled, it added. Ukrainian officials earlier said Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the military operation, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 18:11 IST
Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday. "As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted," it said on Saturday. Ukraine's plants producing weapons, military equipment and ammunition had been disabled, it added.

Ukrainian officials earlier said Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the military operation, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide.

