Jammu: BJP protests against Pak FM over his derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the party on Saturday protested against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters holding placards of Bilawal Bhutto raised 'anti-Bilawal slogans' and burnt his effigy in Jammu.

This outrage comes in response to the Pakistani foreign minister's defamatory remarks during a press conference at the United Nations in New York. On Friday BJP in a statement said they will hold nationwide protests against the derogatory remarks against PM Modi made by Pakistan FM that sparked massive outrage across the county.

"The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," BJP said in a statement on Friday. Describing Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", BJP said the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan.

"The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists," it said. On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against Bilawal's statement. The BJP said that India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations.

"On one hand we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership India has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand, we have Pakistan which has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms. On one hand, India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while on the other hand, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations," the BJP said. The party said that everyone saw how even the Pakistani students were rescued during the rescue mission carried out during the Russia-Ukraine conflict which was carried out under the guidance of PM Modi.

BJP said the kind of language Bilawal Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. "Does Bilawal Bhutto even have the stature to comment about our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader! This demeaning statement of Bilawal Bhutto had further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform," it added. (ANI)

