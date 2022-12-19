Zelenskiy says power restored to 3 million more Ukrainians after attacks
Power has been restored to three million more Ukrainians after the latest Russian attacks on infrastructure, bringing the total to nine million after two days, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"Electricity supplies have been restored to a further three million Ukrainians," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Plus six million yesterday. That means after the terrorist strikes on Friday, we have results already for nine million of our people."
Russia fired scores of missiles on Ukraine's power grid last Friday, killing at least three people and damaging nine energy facilities.
