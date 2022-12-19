Govt sets target to install health ATMs at 4600 health, wellness centres of the state soon: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up health ATMs and has also provided health experts to run them at 200 identified health units, as per an official statement. The Government intends to install health ATMs at all the 4600 wellness centres across the state soon and Chief Minister has already made an announcement in this regard.

Besides, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the concerned officials are preparing to provide the facility of teleconsultation at all the state health centres and the training of health workers has already started in this context, stated an official statement. It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister inaugurated the first health ATM of the state in the month of September this year to upgrade health services in the state. A health ATM can conduct tests for more than 30 diseases immediately.

According to an official statement, training of 200 health workers from all over the state has been completed at the National Health Mission Headquarters recently to operate the health ATM machines installed in the primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals of the state. According to Principal Secretary, of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Parthasarathy Sen Sharma, in the coming times, health ATMs will prove to be very effective for better use of technology to make health facilities accessible to the general public. Also, after training, health workers will prove to be more helpful to the patients.

He informed me that through these expert health workers, reports of 30 types of tests will be made available to the patients in a very short time through printouts, WhatsApp, e-mail and SMS. "Simultaneously, the test results will be shared by the doctors on the telemedicine hub. This will save time in treatment and patients will not have to worry due to the availability of check-ups and treatment under one roof," said Parthasarathy Sen Sharma.

According to the Principal Secretary, there is also a provision to provide medical consultation through telemedicine if there is no deployment of a doctor at places where Health ATMs have been set up. According to the official, the provision of video consultation has already started after the prescribed tests at 200 places where the health ATMs have been installed and medical prescriptions received from the doctors are being made available to the patients through their phones.

Parthasarathy Sen Sharma said that the Medical Officer in-charge would be responsible for the overall operation of the health ATM. Moreover, the provision of teleconsultation services through health ATMs and doctors available in e-Sanjeevani is also under process. (ANI)

