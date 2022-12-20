Left Menu

Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator's nephew attacked by unknown man, dies

The incident took place at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 07:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The nephew of an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator was killed after being attacked allegedly by an unknown person at the party office. The incident took place at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City.

The nephew of the AIMIM corporator was taken to the hospital, but died on arrival. MD Amjad Ali, the inspector of Bhavani Nagar, told ANI that the nephew of an AIMIM corporator was attacked by an unknown person.

"An unknown person attacked the nephew of an AIMIM corporator at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City. He later died in the hospital," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

