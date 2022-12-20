Blast hits Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline - RBC
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:26 IST
A blast has ripped through the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas exporting pipeline, which leads from Russia through Ukraine, the RBC news outlet cited local officials as sating on Tuesday.
The regional Emergency Ministry in Russia's Chuvash Republic where the accident took place, near the Volga city of Kazan, said it had received a call about fire at a gas pipeline, without naming the pipeline.
It said that, according to preliminary information, no one has been injured in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
