Blast hits Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline - RBC

A blast has ripped through the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas exporting pipeline, which leads from Russia through Ukraine, the RBC news outlet cited local officials as sating on Tuesday.

The regional Emergency Ministry in Russia's Chuvash Republic where the accident took place, near the Volga city of Kazan, said it had received a call about fire at a gas pipeline, without naming the pipeline.

It said that, according to preliminary information, no one has been injured in the incident.

